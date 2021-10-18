Left Menu

BTS' V enraged by dating rumours, says it's pathetic

K-pop group BTS' V expressed his anger about his dating rumour with the daughter of Paradise group's former chairman Jeon Philip.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:18 IST
BTS' V enraged by dating rumours, says it's pathetic
K-pop group BTS' V. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS' V expressed his anger about his dating rumour with the daughter of Paradise group's former chairman Jeon Philip. V said, "It's pathetic. I want to sing 'UGH!'", via fan community Weverse on the 15th.

UGH mentioned by V is a BTS song of their fourth full-length album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7,' and it expresses anger towards people hiding behind anonymity to hurt others. He also added, "Tonight, I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream. Watch the back of your necks."

On the 14th, V's dating rumours with the daughter of Paradise group's former chairman Jeon Philip was spread in online communities. V attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event with Chairman Choi Yoon-jung, the wife of former chairman Jeon Philip, and watched the exhibition on October 13th.

At the event, the daughter of former chairman Jeon also attended, causing the dating rumour. Some community users suspected that the two people are in a relationship because the bracelet V usually wears is a product of her brand. Regarding the rumour, V's agency HYBE said in a statement that Chairman Choi's family and V are only are just acquaintances. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021