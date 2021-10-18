BTS' V enraged by dating rumours, says it's pathetic

Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS' V expressed his anger about his dating rumour with the daughter of Paradise group's former chairman Jeon Philip. V said, "It's pathetic. I want to sing 'UGH!'", via fan community Weverse on the 15th.

UGH mentioned by V is a BTS song of their fourth full-length album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7,' and it expresses anger towards people hiding behind anonymity to hurt others. He also added, "Tonight, I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream. Watch the back of your necks."

On the 14th, V's dating rumours with the daughter of Paradise group's former chairman Jeon Philip was spread in online communities. V attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event with Chairman Choi Yoon-jung, the wife of former chairman Jeon Philip, and watched the exhibition on October 13th.

At the event, the daughter of former chairman Jeon also attended, causing the dating rumour. Some community users suspected that the two people are in a relationship because the bracelet V usually wears is a product of her brand. Regarding the rumour, V's agency HYBE said in a statement that Chairman Choi's family and V are only are just acquaintances. (ANI/Global Economic)

