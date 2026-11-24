Amid the escalating controversy over the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan was stopped by police at Madurai airport on Tuesday while heading to the Thiruparankundram temple for the festival. During her detention at the airport, Soundararajan accused the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government of being against the Hindu community, alleging that the state government is hell-bent on portraying devotees as people with a communal mindset.

"The Collector delayed his appearance; he wanted to deny the lighting of the lamp, but the Judge was very particular that the Collector should come and attend. Even after the special interim arrangement, who wanted to prevent that? The government is against Hindus. They are against the Constitution. They are portraying Hindu devotees as communal people," Soundararajan told reporters here. "We are coming with a cordial mindset, not with a communal mindset. So continuously portraying Hindus as if there will be communal issues is a distortion of communal harmony. No, we already respected the verdict of the Supreme Court, and we wanted to silently pray to God when the lamp is lit on the Deepathoon. Definitely, we want to pray for that, we want to visualise that, and it will happen; it should happen," she added.

Soundararajan further accused the TVK government of allegedly creating a false narrative of a future communal clash over Karthigai Deepam, asserting that the government should oblige the devotees and citizens of Tamil Nadu. "Why is it a red zone? Because they want to create the impression that communal confusion will happen... But is it a drama, Chief Minister? You are not respecting the sentiments. In spite of the court verdict, the Madras High Court verdict, and in spite of the Supreme Court verdict, you are so arrogant in trying to prevent the lighting of the lamp. Who is enforcing that? The alliance partners think that they can prevent it. Don't oblige the alliance partners; you have to oblige the devotees. You have to oblige the voters, and you have to oblige the citizens of Tamil Nadu," Soundararajan added.

Alongside Soundararajan, other BJP leaders were also stopped from reaching the Thiruparankundram temple for the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and his supporters were stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while heading to the temple.

According to the BJP's state unit in Tamil Nadu, Nagenthran was travelling from Tirunelveli to Madurai to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple when police stopped him near Thazhaiyoothu in Tirunelveli. "Our state president, Thiru. @NainarBJP, who was travelling from Tirunelveli to Madurai to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple, has been stopped and detained by the police near Thazhaiyoothu in Tirunelveli!," BJP Tamil Nadu posted on X.

Nagendran had criticised the TVK-led government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court, saying it had "hurt Hindu sentiments". He said that at least 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to "arrest BJP and Hindu activists". "The Supreme Court has ordered the lighting of the lamp in Thiruparankundram. But our Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu filed a review petition against lighting the lamp. This situation hurts Hindu sentiment. Across Tamil Nadu, 10,000 police personnel are deputed to arrest BJP and Hindu activists. It diverts attention from the lawless situation in Tamil Nadu," Nagendran told ANI.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. This came after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights.

The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. (ANI)