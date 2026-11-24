Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday welcomed the party's alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, saying the tie-up offered Punjab an alternative to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to ANI, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon called the occasion "very auspicious," noting that the alliance was formed on Gurpurab. Dhillon alleged that under the AAP, "the drug menace has become a major issue," the state's financial condition was "dire", and gangsterism was "rampant."

"This alliance has been formed on the day of Guru Purab, a truly significant occasion. It is a very good day for Punjab. People are deeply fed up with the current government. Under the Aam Aadmi Party, the drug menace has become a major issue in Punjab. The state’s financial condition is dire, and gangsterism is rampant... The people are hopeful that a government formed by the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal will come to power in Punjab and restore the state’s prosperity," he said. BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal jointly announced that the two parties would contest the polls together, saying that people would view the tie-up as "a way to break free from the current situation."

"The people of Punjab see the Akali-BJP alliance as the alternative, a way to break free from the current situation. This is why there is a sense of joy in Punjab; whenever the Akali-BJP alliance has come to power, it has fostered peace, harmony, brotherhood, and development," Manoranjan Kalia said. Arvinder Singh Lovely called it a natural alliance, claiming that under the present governement, gangsterism was "at its peak," the drug problem had "reached alarming levels", and the state was economically backward.

"Whether a person lives in a village or a city, everyone is distressed. Gangsterism is at its peak, people's lives have become difficult, and the drug problem has reached alarming levels. Punjab is economically backward. There was a time when prosperity was synonymous with Punjab. Today, that same Punjab is lagging behind. The people of Punjab feel cheated. In such a situation, if you ask an ordinary person on the street, they would simply want to know whether the BJP and Akali Dal are coming together or not. They are asking this because they cannot see any ray of hope amid the prevailing darkness," he said. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said Punjab had suffered the same pain Delhi did for 10 years. "A gang that looted Delhi had reached Punjab and worked to destroy Punjab. Law and order failed in Punjab," he said, adding that many families had been ruined by drugs. "Punjab is ready for change. NDA will form its government in Punjab in the coming elections," he told ANI.

Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The two parties split in 2020 over the three farm laws, later withdrawn in 2021, and contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Speaking at the news conference, Amit Shah said, " Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA." The BJP and SAD have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out as the Centre passed the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats.

The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. (ANI)