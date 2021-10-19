Left Menu

Kazakhstan sends 4,000 tonnes of flour to Afghanistan

Officials of Afghanistan's Balkh province have said that Kazakhstan provided more than 4,000 tonnes of flour as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:36 IST
Officials of Afghanistan's Balkh province have said that Kazakhstan provided more than 4,000 tonnes of flour as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, reported local media. Head of the National Disaster Management Department in Balkh province, Abdul Latif said that it came across the border at Hairatan and the aid will be distributed to vulnerable and needy families, reported TOLOnews.

Expressing his gratitude towards Kazakhastan, Latif said: "We are grateful for Kazakhstan's president and its people who helped the Afghan people in such a critical condition." Head of Hairatan's port service, Abdul Wodod Qani said: "28 containers of Kazakhstan's flour reach the Hairatan border crossing, which we are unloading now."

In the new future, Kazakhstan will reportedly send 42 more containers of flour to Afghanistan. On Sunday, the Kazakhstan president's special representative for international cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhanov discussed trade relations and economic cooperation in separate meetings with top leaders of the Taliban, including Deputy PM Abdul Ghani Baradar and acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

