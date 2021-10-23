Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan meets first VP of South Sudan, discusses trade, investment ties

Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS) V Muraleedharan has met First Vice President of South Sudan, Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon and discussed trade and investment ties between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 10:45 IST
MoS Muraleedharan meets first vice president of South Sudan. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS) V Muraleedharan has met First Vice President of South Sudan, Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon and discussed trade and investment ties between the two countries. "Happy to have met H. E Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon, First Vice President of South Sudan. Discussed ways to take the cooperation, including trade and investment, further. He assured South Sudan's commitment for pro-investment policy," Muraleedharan said in a Tweet on Saturday.

The Minister was on an official visit to the Republic of South Sudan on October 20-22. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India enjoys warm, friendly and cordial relations with Sudan and South Sudan. A number of Indian companies are operational in different sectors in both countries.

Over the years, India has been at the forefront in the capacity building of the youth of Sudan and South Sudan. A sizeable number of students from the two countries have been studying in institutions across India. India has deep-rooted cultural and people to people ties with Sudan and South Sudan. Earlier, Muraleedharan said that India is helping African countries bridge the Digital divide.

Addressing the second edition of the India-Africa Higher Education and Skill Development Summit virtually on Thursday, the MoS said that providing quality higher education with relevant skills aligned with the needs of the market remains one of the most important challenges today. He further said that several current or former Presidents, Prime Ministers and Vice Presidents in Africa have studied in educational or training institutions in India.

"Under our capacity building initiatives, thousands of public officials, teachers, entrepreneurs, doctors have been trained or obtained their degrees in India," said the minister. Muraleedharan also said that more than 23,000 students enrolled in Indian Institutions in the various short term, undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in the last three years. Students from Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Zambia were the largest beneficiaries of Indian academics. (ANI)

