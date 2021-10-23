Left Menu

Opposition leader warns Pak PM against indecisiveness over DG ISI issue

Lashing out at prime minister Imran Khan over the appointment of the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's former chairman Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that he should 'stop playing Russian roulette' over the issue and take a decision.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 23-10-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 11:35 IST
Pakistani Senator Mian Raza Rabbani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Lashing out at prime minister Imran Khan over the appointment of the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's former chairman of Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that he should 'stop playing Russian roulette' over the issue and take a decision. Issuing a statement on Friday, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), drew the government's attention towards the impact of delay and uncertainty on the issue, Dawn reported.

"A state of uncertainty breeds inertia in an institution. In military institutions, evaluated, quick and firm decisions are the essence of command and success," said Rabbani. The senior PPP leader said this was not a question of civilian authority as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had already ceded civilian space.

"After the death of the accountability narrative, the government is trying to build a new narrative based on civil-military relationship to be a fig leaf for the massive corruption and misgovernance," he added. Pakistan is witnessing uncertainty and confusion over the past few days regarding the appointment of the new ISI Chief in the country.

This came after the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan's office. In past weeks, Pakistan Prime Minister has described the "differences" between the political and military leadership regarding the appointment of the director-general of the ISI as "technical issues".

Khan, during a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Committee, said that the issues would soon be resolved, Geo News reported citing sources. During the meeting, the Pakistan PM took the participants into confidence over the prevailing political situation in the country. (ANI)

