Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Labels Imran Khan and Gen Faiz Hameed as 'The Pharaohs of Our Time'

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, has labeled former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed as the 'pharaohs' of their era, commending the judicial system for sentencing Gen Faiz to 14 years in prison.

Faiz Hameed, the former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence, was convicted for violating secrecy laws, misusing authority, and engaging in political activities, resulting in a historic verdict lauded by Bhutto-Zardari.

Bhutto-Zardari highlighted the repercussions faced by both Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed as a warning and urged them to seek divine forgiveness for their actions, emphasizing that such misuse of power should not be repeated.

