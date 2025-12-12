Unrest Grows Over Imran Khan's Jail Treatment
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohaib Afridi accuses authorities of mistreating former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in jail. Afridi claims basic needs are unmet and protests government's actions against PTI members. He warns of consequences if injustices continue before PTI's possible return to power.
Pakistan's political scene heats up as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Muhammad Sohaib Afridi, accused authorities of mistreating former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, amidst allegations of systemic neglect in jail. Afridi reiterated his demands for basic provisions for the couple despite government resistance.
In a fiery address at the Provincial Cabinet meeting, Afridi condemned actions against PTI members, including the use of water cannons against Khan's sisters during protests. Afridi insisted that such 'inhumane behavior' was unacceptable and reiterated his commitment to safeguard his party's interests.
The ongoing tension witnessed a setback after Afridi's attempts to meet Khan were thwarted by intelligence reports. Still, Afridi vowed consequences for the ruling governments if discrepancies continued, stoking speculation of PTI's strategy for a political return.
