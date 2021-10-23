Left Menu

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan to discuss trans-Afghan railway in November

Senior officials from Pakistan and Uzbekistan will meet with the representatives of the interim government of Afghanistan in the first half of November in Tashkent to discuss the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov said on Saturday.

Tashkent [Uzbekista], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Senior officials from Pakistan and Uzbekistan will meet with the representatives of the interim government of Afghanistan in the first half of November in Tashkent to discuss the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov said on Saturday. Umurzakov led the Uzbek delegation in negotiations with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on October 16.

"We agreed to continue with the implementation of this project. We are now planning to gather the heads of project offices from Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Tashkent sometime in the first half of November. The Afghan interim government confirmed they will appoint those responsible," he told a press briefing. A field expedition is expected to be organized in the near future to scout the locations where the future railway will be built in order to approve the final route, Umurzakov noted. The Taliban guaranteed the safety of the prospectors in the Afghan territory, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

