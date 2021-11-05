Will welcome PM Modi to Nepal, date is too early to announce: Charge d'affaires Ram Subedi

Nepal's Charge d'affaires Ram Prasad Subedi on Friday said that the Himalayan nation is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Nepal, the date of which he says is too early to announce. "I am happy that the other day our PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and PM Modi met in Glasgow. They have invited each other. We are looking forward to welcoming PM Modi to Nepal. I am pretty sure that he will visit Nepal," Subedi told ANI during the Deusi Bhailo celebrations at the Nepal Embassy.

Nepal's Charge d'Affaires said that there are many elements of PM Modi's likely visit and it'll be too early to announce the date. "But the invitation has been exchanged so we look forward. It'll be a great honour for us to welcome him again. He has an affinity to Nepal and Nepali people," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at COP26 in Glasgow and resolved to work together towards post-pandemic recovery. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and Deuba since the latter assumed the prime minister's office.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday informed that Nepal PM Deuba thanked PM Modi for providing the Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner to Nepal, during their first meeting on the sidelines of the COP26. (ANI)

