School fire in southern Niger may have killed dozens of children: Reports

Dozens of children may have died in a fire at a school in Niger's city of Maradi, media reported on Monday.

ANI | Niamey | Updated: 09-11-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 01:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Niger

Niamey [Niger], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Dozens of children may have died in a fire at a school in Niger's city of Maradi, media reported on Monday. The fire engulfed three classrooms in straw huts, according to the Actu Niger news outlet. About 80 children might have been killed by the fire, and 40 more sustained grave injuries, local media said.

The search is going on to define the precise number of those killed. No official data on the number of casualties have been released yet. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

