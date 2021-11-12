Left Menu

Polish foreign ministry condemns German flag burning incident during March in Warsaw

The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of the German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydaczr said on Friday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:19 IST
Polish foreign ministry condemns German flag burning incident during March in Warsaw
Germany flag . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of the German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydaczr said on Friday. On Thursday, the country celebrated Independence Day. During the march organized to mark the occasion, Polish far-right activists burned the German flag in a manifestation of condemnation of Nazi Germany's activities during the Second World War.

"Such incidents should always be evaluated negatively, and that is how it was evaluated," Przydaczr said on the Polish radio. He outlined the importance of a probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021