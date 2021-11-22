Left Menu

Harsh Kumar Jain appointed as next Ambassador of India to Ukraine

Harsh Kumar Jain was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:04 IST
Harsh Kumar Jain (IFS: 1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine, said Ministry of External Affairs release.

Jain is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

