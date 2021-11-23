Russia, China expanding joint military training activities: Defence Minister Shoigu

Moscow [Russia], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and China have been increasing their joint military training at sea, in the air, and on land over this year, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, he spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, via video conference.

"Our armed forces interact on land, at sea and in the air. The number of operational and combat training events is growing," Shoigu was quoted as saying after the meeting in a statement from his ministry. He mentioned such joint activities as a maritime patrol in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and air patrol of Russian strategic missile carriers and Chinese bombers over the waters of the Japanese and East China Seas, which took place this year.

The ministers summed up the results of combat training in 2021 and discussed plans for next year, the statement read. In particular, they received reports and proposals for future cooperation advanced by senior military officials of both nations. Shoigu also outlined bilateral cooperation in terms of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)