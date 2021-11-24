Left Menu

Two civilians killed missile attack in Syria

Two civilians were killed and seven others, including six soldiers, were injured during a fresh Israeli missile strike against sites in central Syria earlier on Wednesday, state news agency SANA reported.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:23 IST
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Two civilians were killed and seven others, including six soldiers, were injured during a fresh Israeli missile strike against sites in central Syria earlier on Wednesday, state news agency SANA reported. Citing a military source, the report said the civilians were critically wounded from the attack.

The report said Israel was targeting areas in the central region and launched the missiles from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted by the Syrian air defenses missiles before reaching their targets. The last Israeli attack was carried out on Nov. 17 against areas south of the capital Damascus. (ANI/Xinhua)

