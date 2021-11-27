Left Menu

Taliban pushes Japan to reopen Tokyo's embassy in Kabul

Taliban's interim government's Deputy Prime Minister urged the Japanese ambassador to reopen the embassy in Kabul.

27-11-2021
Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban's interim government's Deputy Prime Minister urged the Japanese ambassador to reopen the embassy in Kabul. According to Kyodo News, the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar met Ambassador Takashi Okada in Kabul on November 17 and urged hi, to reopen Japan's embassy.

Japan temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul on August 15, the day the Taliban took effective control of the country as the United States prepared to withdraw its forces. Earlier, Japan evacuated its embassy staff from Afghanistan and moved diplomatic operations to the Qatari capital Doha.

According to Kyodo news, the Taliban also said Okada conveyed Tokyo's intention to reopen its embassy if the safety of the mission is added. This is the first time such high-level talks between Japan and the Taliban in Kabul have come to light since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August this year.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador also met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, and Abdullah Abdullah, former head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, without elaborating. Despite discussions with the Taliban, Tokyo is yet to recognize the interim government but holds it necessary to hold discussions with the Taliban (ANI).

