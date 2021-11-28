Left Menu

Death toll in gas explosion at apartment building in Ukraine rises to 2

The death toll from a gas explosion at a five-story building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa rose to two people, while three were injured and one person could still be missing under the rubble, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Sunday.

28-11-2021
Kiev [Ukraine], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from a gas explosion at a five-story building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa rose to two people, while three were injured and one person could still be missing under the rubble, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Sunday. "As a result of the explosion, two people were killed (at 4:46 p.m. [14:46 GMT] and at 11:25 p.m. units of the state emergency service removed bodies from under the rubble), and three people were injured (at 10:07 p.m. a division of the state emergency service removed the people from under the rubble: one has a broken forearm and was hospitalized; two people were in a state of shock and refused hospitalization)," the state emergency service said in a statement.

The gas explosion occurred on Saturday morning and destroyed two floors. A criminal case was opened into a violation of fire or technogenic safety requirements, resulting in the death of people. Fifty-four people were evacuated from the apartment building, the statement of the state emergency service added.

Work continues on dismantling the destroyed building and a search operation is in action, as one person could remain under the rubble. (ANI/Sputnik)

