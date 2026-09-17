Dollar Peaks Seven-Week High Amid Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

The dollar reached a seven-week high following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates and commitment to controlling inflation. Despite potential headwinds due to calls from President Trump, the Fed reaffirmed its independence. Global reactions, energy prices, and expectations towards future policies by the Bank of Japan play crucial roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:41 IST
Dollar Peaks Seven-Week High Amid Federal Reserve Rate Hikes
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The U.S. dollar surged to its highest level in seven weeks on Thursday as the Federal Reserve heightened interest rates and reiterated its stance on inflation control. Despite this, the dollar eased slightly with falling energy prices, a reflection of calming supply disruption fears.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed the institution's independence amidst President Donald Trump's calls for lower borrowing costs, ensuring American assets maintained resilience. Strategist Michael Pfister warned of potential risks should presidential pressure intensify, shaking confidence in the central bank's autonomy.

Globally, oil prices continued to decline, affected by Saudi Arabia's increased crude offerings. As the dollar index hit 100.36, eyes turned to the Bank of Japan's upcoming rate decision, which may lead to further adjustments on the international financial stage.

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