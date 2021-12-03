Left Menu

Production of nuclear weapons, dumping of waste damage the environment of Tibetan plateau

Tibetan glaciers are melting three times faster than the rest of the world due to global warming, production of nuclear weapons and dumping of nuclear waste in the region.

ANI | Lhasa | Updated: 03-12-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 01:36 IST
Production of nuclear weapons, dumping of waste damage the environment of Tibetan plateau
Dalai Lama. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tibet

Tibetan glaciers are melting three times faster than the rest of the world due to global warming, production of nuclear weapons and dumping of nuclear waste in the region. The Dalai Lama had spoken about the increasing environmental crisis around the world and Tibet at the Global Environmental forum for the next generation in Tokyo, Japan on April 6, 2015, reported a Canada-based think tank.

His Holiness expressed concern over Tibet being used for the production of nuclear weapons and the dumping of nuclear waste. Such acts have affected the wildlife and environment in Tibet. His Holiness said, "Taking care of our planet is a matter of looking after our own home. We can no longer exploit the earth's resources--the trees, water, air and minerals--with no care for the coming generations. I support young people's protests at governments' inaction over the climate crisis," according to the international think tank based in Canada, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

His Holiness also said that "The Tibetan Plateau needs to be protected, not just for Tibetans but for the environmental health and sustainability of the entire world". As countries met for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the His Holiness appealed to "pay more attention" to the role of Tibet's ecology and the global climate crisis, the think tank reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021