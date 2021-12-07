Left Menu

Dozen of prisoners escape police custody from Lahore court lockup

At least 12 undertrial prisoners escaped from police custody following clashes between two groups while being produced before a local court in Lahore on Monday, reported Dawn.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 07-12-2021 07:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 07:15 IST
Dozen of prisoners escape police custody from Lahore court lockup
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 12 undertrial prisoners escaped from police custody following clashes between two groups while being produced before a local court in Lahore on Monday, reported Dawn. The incident took place when 166 prisoners from two jails arrested in various cases were brought to the district courts in Lahore's Model Town for hearings, the report said.

However, Police claimed that two out of the 12 prisoners who fled had been arrested, and efforts were being made to nab the others. Lahore SSP (Operations) Mustansar Feroze said the prisoners were being kept in the "bakhshi khana" -- the lock-up for under-trial prisoners -- of the court when a clash broke out between two groups.

According to Dawn, CCTV footage showed prisoners throwing bricks and furniture from inside the lock-up and some of them climbing over the chairs to flee as police personnel watched helplessly. Even a policeman was hit in the face with a stone. Lahore Police had started an "internal inquiry" in order to take disciplinary action against the police officials for "negligence", Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021