Maitri Diwas: 50-years of India, Bangladesh friendship commemorated in 18 nations

'Maitri Diwas', also known as India-Bangladesh Friendship Day, was commemorated in capitals of 18 countries including Australia, France, Japan, and the US on Monday. India and Bangladesh observed December 6 as Maitri Diwas as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

India was the second country, after Bhutan, to recognize Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state on December 6 in 1971. The day was designated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day (Moitree Dibosh) in March 2021.

Celebrations of Friendship Day was jointly commemorated by India and Bangladesh in the capitals of 18 selected countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, USA, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, and the UK. Additionally, the celebrations were organised by the respective diplomatic missions of India and Bangladesh.

The two neighbouring countries have taken up yearlong programs to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on various platforms. A 'Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition' is being displayed in several cities in Bangladesh and India.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India in March 2021 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders also unveiled postage stamps commemorating 50 years of Bangladesh-India friendship at that time.

Exchange of visits by war veterans, exchange of visits of naval vessels, sporting events, cultural events and other programs are also being organized to mark the golden jubilee anniversary of friendship between the two countries. Bangladesh and India are committed to further strengthening and consolidating the existing excellent relations that are founded on commonalities of values, culture and legacies based on mutual trust, respect and understanding.

The joint celebration is the reflection of the will of the people and the leadership of both the countries to work together for the next fifty years and beyond towards attaining a vision of shared prosperity and development. (ANI)

