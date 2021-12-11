Left Menu

UK plans to lift post-Fukushima import restrictions on Japanese food

The UK government is planning to lift import restrictions on Japanese farm products that were imposed after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:25 IST
UK plans to lift post-Fukushima import restrictions on Japanese food
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK government is planning to lift import restrictions on Japanese farm products that were imposed after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said. The United Kingdom had imposed import restrictions on certain Japanese food products after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster amid fears that they were contaminated. After evaluating whether these food products would impose health risks to citizens 10 years after the disaster, the UK government had concluded that they were safe to consume.

The lifted restrictions will affect 23 farm products such as bamboo shoots, bonito and mushrooms from nine Japanese prefectures including Fukushima, the ministry said, according to the Japanese Kyodo news agency. Upon being imported to the United Kingdom, the products will require to undergo a health check for radioactive materials.

Prior to the lift on import restrictions, the UK will consult with the public by February before making their decision formal. Thirteen countries still have import restrictions on Japanese food products amid safety concerns. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021