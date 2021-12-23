Left Menu

Karachi bakery chain takes action against staffer who refused to write Merry Christmas on cake despite requests

A Karachi bakery chain has taken action against a staffer who refused to write Merry Christmas on a cake despite requests from a customer in Pakistan's Sindh.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A Karachi bakery chain has taken action against a staffer who refused to write Merry Christmas on a cake despite requests from a customer in Pakistan's Sindh. "At the moment we are taking action against him. It was done in an individual capacity and is not company policy," Dawn quoted senior management at the bakery chain Delizia as saying on Wednesday.

"It may have been done due to lack of education and awareness. 'Merry Christmas' means wishing someone a happy Christmas, nothing else," the management member added. Expressing sorrow over the incident, the member also said that there is nothing wrong with wishing someone a merry Christmas.

A Facebook user had earlier posted on her social media page that she went to the Delizia's store in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Jami to buy a cake. When she asked a worker of the branch to write Merry Christmas on the cake, the worker refused to do so. The worker said that he is not allowed to do this as he has been instructed from the kitchen. The post went viral on social media and users expressed their anger and shock over the incident. (ANI)

