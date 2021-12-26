Left Menu

Myanmar reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Myanmar reported 176 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positive rate of 1.61 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

ANI | Naypyidaw | Updated: 26-12-2021 04:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 04:38 IST
Myanmar reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 176 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positive rate of 1.61 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday. The number of total COVID-19 infections has risen to 529,503 while its death toll has increased to 19,251 after three new deaths were reported on Saturday, the release said.

As of Saturday, a total of 507,035 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.97 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021