China reports 158 locally transmitted COVID cases

China on Saturday reported new 158 locally transmitted COVID cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 08:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
China on Saturday reported new 158 locally transmitted COVID cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday. Of the new local cases, 157 were reported in Shaanxi, one in Guangxi, Xinhua reported.Also reported were 48 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added. In the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant around the world and domestic flare-up, several cities in China have tightened epidemic prevention and control measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

