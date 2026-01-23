Elitecon International Strengthens Governance with New Board Appointments
Elitecon International Limited has appointed Dr. P.V. Ramesh, Mr. Edward Michael Bourgoin, and Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda as Independent Directors to bolster its board's expertise and governance. This move underlines the company's commitment to transparency and strategic growth across domestic and international markets, supported by experienced leadership.
- Country:
- India
Elitecon International Limited, a diversified FMCG enterprise, has reinforced its corporate governance by appointing three seasoned professionals as Independent Directors. Dr. P.V. Ramesh, Mr. Edward Michael Bourgoin, and Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda bring substantial experience, enhancing the board's depth and strategic oversight.
Dr. Ramesh, a former Additional Chief Secretary and distinguished government leader, offers expertise in finance and sustainable management. Bourgoin, a global business strategist, contributes insights from the pharmaceutical and energy sectors. Panda, a veteran in taxation and fiscal governance, strengthens the company's regulatory framework.
Elitecon's board reconstitution, including key panel reassignments, highlights its commitment to transparency and sustainable growth. According to Managing Director Mr. Vipin Sharma, these appointments signify Elitecon's focus on responsible business practices and strategic expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
