Potential Trade Boom: US-Indonesia Agreement

A potential trade agreement between the United States and Indonesia may significantly boost bilateral trade, potentially quadrupling current figures. Anindya Bakrie, head of Indonesia's chamber of commerce, shared insights at the World Economic Forum, hinting at a more balanced and expanded trade relationship between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:25 IST
A forthcoming trade agreement between the United States and Indonesia is poised to massively boost bilateral trade, according to insights shared by Indonesia's chamber of commerce leader with Reuters.

The deal, expected to finalize next month, could see trade between the U.S. and Southeast Asia's largest economy surge to four times its current annual value of approximately $40 billion. This news comes from Anindya Bakrie, Chairman of Kadin, who spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Trade would become more balanced, but the total trade would expand maybe three or four times," Bakrie remarked, underlining the transformative potential of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

