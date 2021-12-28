Democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto

Highlighting the slew of issues afflicting the people of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper. He made these remarks while speaking during a rally in Sindh's Larkana District on the 14th death anniversary of the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

"We had said that democracy is the best revenge and hence, we restored the system despite all the ill-practices," he was quoted as saying by Geo News. He added that democracy was snatched from the people of Pakistan. Targeting the Imran Khan government, Bilawal said that Pakistanis are bearing the burden of a puppet and selected government.

This rebuke comes as PPP has announced it would launch a movement to remove the 'puppet' Imran Khan government in Pakistan, reported local media. The party will start a campaign from Lahore on January 5. "On January 5, which is the birth anniversary of [party founder] Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, PPP's executive committee will set up its base in Lahore," Samaa TV quoted Bilawal as saying.

"The end of this puppet government will begin from the city where the foundation of PPP was laid," he added. Stressing that PPP can not bear the suffering of people in Pakistan, Bilawal said that only his party can save this country as he asked the party's provincial leadership and workers to gear up to take part in the agitation against the sitting government.

Remembering his mother, Bilawal said that it has been 14 years but we still miss Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Referring to Benazir Bhutoo, the PPP Chairman said, "Shaheed Bibi, your Pakistan is in turmoil, there is no freedom of speech, life or even breath."

"We fulfilled Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's 30-year struggle for the restoration of the 1973 constitution by introducing the 18th amendment and transferring all the powers to parliament," Bilawal added. (ANI)

