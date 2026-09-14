Controversial 'NAZA' Film Sparks Outrage Over Portrayal of Israeli Military

A new documentary titled 'NAZA' has ignited a storm of controversy with its explosive claims about the Israeli military's alleged targeting decisions in Gaza. The film, which won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, suggests mass civilian deaths were not accidental but calculated.

Directed by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, 'NAZA' features anonymous interviews from intelligence officers and soldiers involved in the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the film, calling it a part of global antisemitic incitement against Jews. His reaction came as the film received a 25-minute standing ovation at its screening.

Military officials, including Chief Eyal Zamir, have labeled the film an attack on Israel, threatening legal action against the filmmakers. Meanwhile, the controversy highlights ongoing tensions and differing narratives around Israel's military actions in Gaza.