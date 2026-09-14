European Markets Sway Amid Tech Stocks Plunge and Oil Price Surge
European shares fell due to tech stock sell-offs after AI leaders advocated slowing tech advancements. A surge in oil prices and global bond yields compounded investor caution. Technology stocks dropped, but software stocks gained amid AI fears. Healthcare rose on positive drug trials. Inflation concerns loom, influencing bond yields and interest rate expectations.
On Monday, European shares experienced a decline as technology stocks faced pressure after leaders from top AI companies urged a slower pace of development. This came amid a resurgence in oil prices and surges in global bond yields, which together dampened investor appetite for risk.
Technology stocks were notably affected, plummeting by 2.1%, as AI-linked shares dropped globally. Industry figures like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and xAI's Elon Musk expressed concerns over accelerated AI advancements. As a result, France's chipmaker Soitec saw a significant 12.5% decline.
Conversely, some software stocks saw gains. Companies like Octave Intelligence, Capgemini, Sage, and Relx rose between 5% and 7.5%, bouncing back from earlier fears that AI might disrupt their businesses. Healthcare stocks surfaced strong, rising 2.7% following GSK's positive lung cancer drug trials.