European Markets Sway Amid Tech Stocks Plunge and Oil Price Surge

On Monday, European shares experienced a decline as technology stocks faced pressure after leaders from top AI companies urged a slower pace of development. This came amid a resurgence in oil prices and surges in global bond yields, which together dampened investor appetite for risk.

Technology stocks were notably affected, plummeting by 2.1%, as AI-linked shares dropped globally. Industry figures like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and xAI's Elon Musk expressed concerns over accelerated AI advancements. As a result, France's chipmaker Soitec saw a significant 12.5% decline.

Conversely, some software stocks saw gains. Companies like Octave Intelligence, Capgemini, Sage, and Relx rose between 5% and 7.5%, bouncing back from earlier fears that AI might disrupt their businesses. Healthcare stocks surfaced strong, rising 2.7% following GSK's positive lung cancer drug trials.