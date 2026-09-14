US Envoy Embracing Tradition: Sergio Gor Joins Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

On the bustling occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid a visit to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai, where he participated in prayers. Gor expressed his honor at being present, lauding the pandal's vibrant energy and encouraging others to experience it firsthand.

"It's absolutely incredible. I'm honored to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come," Gor told ANI. His remarks come as the Ganesh Chaturthi festival takes place across Maharashtra, drawing devotees who celebrate the deity known for new beginnings and wisdom.

Mumbai stands as the epicenter of the Ganesh festival, attracting throngs of devotees to the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal, famous for its elaborate Ganesh idol. This pandal, associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal established in 1934, showcases the city's rich tradition and artistic prowess.