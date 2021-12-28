Left Menu

'Terrorists being legalized': Afghan diplomat says Taliban granting passports to Al-Qaeda, IS members

The Taliban are granting Afghan passports to members of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, Sputnik quoting Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar reported.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban are granting Afghan passports to members of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, Sputnik quoting Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar reported. "The whole world should know that all terrorists from Al Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan are given Afghan passports by the Taliban. This is a serious signal to all mankind that terrorists are being legalized," the diplomat said, as per Sputnik.

According to Agbar, the Taliban rule in Afghanistan will "not be long." "Nobody recognizes the Taliban, they did not even sit down at the negotiating table at the recent conference of Islamic countries in Pakistan, and the flag was not of the Taliban, but ours - the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. An interesting fact is that the Taliban leadership has not yet brought their families (back to Afghanistan), who are in Dubai, Qatar and Pakistan. They have not paid their military personnel for several months. Disagreements have emerged among the Taliban ... and women ... hold protests against this regime almost every day," the ambassador said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

