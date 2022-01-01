Left Menu

China reports 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China on Friday reported new 175 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported on Saturday.

01-01-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China on Friday reported new 175 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported on Saturday. Of the new local cases, 174 were reported in the province of Shaanxi, and one in Guizhou, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also reported were 56 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission. Earlier on Wednesday, in sweeping restrictions, China locked down the entire 13 million residents of Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area.

Meanwhile, netizens are facing all sorts of difficulties including non-availability of food in their houses, financial difficulties due to no work in Xi'an city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

