Swimming Federation Shake-Up: A Response to Tragedy

Egypt has established an interim committee to manage its swimming federation after a young swimmer's death sparked national outrage. Legal action is pending against top officials, including the federation's head, for alleged negligence.

The incident, involving Youssef Mohamed's drowning during a national under-12 competition, has prompted the Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate with World Aquatics. This collaboration aims to ensure that the federation adheres to global safety standards.

The Ministry is reviewing case files to identify and rectify safety violations. The prosecution's decision follows the suspension of all federation activities, signaling a commitment to accountability and improvement.

