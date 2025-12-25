Left Menu

Swimming Federation Shake-Up: A Response to Tragedy

Following the tragic death of a young swimmer, Egypt has appointed an interim committee to oversee its swimming federation. This decision comes amid legal proceedings against senior officials for alleged negligence. The ministry is working with World Aquatics to align with international safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:39 IST
Swimming Federation Shake-Up: A Response to Tragedy

Egypt has established an interim committee to manage its swimming federation after a young swimmer's death sparked national outrage. Legal action is pending against top officials, including the federation's head, for alleged negligence.

The incident, involving Youssef Mohamed's drowning during a national under-12 competition, has prompted the Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate with World Aquatics. This collaboration aims to ensure that the federation adheres to global safety standards.

The Ministry is reviewing case files to identify and rectify safety violations. The prosecution's decision follows the suspension of all federation activities, signaling a commitment to accountability and improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025