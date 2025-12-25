Left Menu

Stalin Condemns Minority Attacks: A Call for Unity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the increasing attacks on minorities, emphasizing the need for unity and action against riotous groups. He highlighted the troubling rise in hate speech and stressed the importance of ensuring minorities live without fear, especially during significant cultural events.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a stark condemnation of the escalating attacks on minority communities across the country. In a decisive statement on Thursday, he stressed that the responsibility to suppress riotous factions is a collective and immediate duty, demanding unwavering resolve.

Stalin expressed concern over violent incidents involving right-wing groups claiming to represent the majority, noting the irony of such occurrences during times of celebration like Christmas, which the Prime Minister himself was participating in. This, he warned, sends a disquieting signal to the entire nation about its harmony.

The Chief Minister pointed out reports from different parts of the country where minorities are allegedly under siege, including notable instances in Manipur, Jabalpur, and Raipur. It is a direct appeal for united action against those who seek to divide society. He referred to a troubling "74 percent increase" in hate speech against minorities since the BJP took power, identifying it as a harbinger of "grave danger" for India's future.

