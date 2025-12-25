Jammu Police Nab Notorious Criminals Under PSA

Jammu police have successfully apprehended two notorious criminals, detaining them under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) to curb their ongoing illegal activities.

Identified as Paramjeet Kumar alias Jungi and Shubham Saini alias Mundi, the duo was arrested on the outskirts of Jammu and later transferred to the district jail in Poonch, according to police reports released on Thursday.

This decisive action comes after repeated instances where the pair managed to secure bail in various legal proceedings. Authorities believe their detention under the PSA will prevent them from continuing their criminal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)