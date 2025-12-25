Jammu Police Nab Notorious Criminals Under PSA
Two notorious criminals, Paramjeet Kumar and Shubham Saini, were apprehended under the Public Safety Act on Jammu's outskirts. Both are jailed in Poonch, as the PSA aims to thwart their recurrent legal bail acquisitions and ongoing unlawful activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu police have successfully apprehended two notorious criminals, detaining them under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) to curb their ongoing illegal activities.
Identified as Paramjeet Kumar alias Jungi and Shubham Saini alias Mundi, the duo was arrested on the outskirts of Jammu and later transferred to the district jail in Poonch, according to police reports released on Thursday.
This decisive action comes after repeated instances where the pair managed to secure bail in various legal proceedings. Authorities believe their detention under the PSA will prevent them from continuing their criminal endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- PSA
- criminals
- arrested
- detention
- Public Safety Act
- Paramjeet Kumar
- Shubham Saini
- police
- Poonch
ALSO READ
UN expert urges Togo to free defender Abdoul Goma after 7 years of arbitrary detention
Detention of Prominent Islamist Journalist Highlights Tensions in Syria
Tarnished Hopes: Syria's New Regime and Its Continuing Cycle of Detentions
Karnataka High Court Upholds Ranya Rao's Detention Amid Gold Smuggling Allegations