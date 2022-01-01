Left Menu

Vietnam reports 14,835 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 14,835 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 14,822 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 01-01-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 23:58 IST
Vietnam reports 14,835 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], January 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 14,835 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 14,822 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the place with the highest number of infections with 1,748 more cases, followed by southern Vinh Long province with 1,223 cases and southern Tay Ninh province with 947 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally of confirmed cases to 1,746,092 with 32,610 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,358,276 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 2,990 from Friday. Some 152.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 68.8 million second shots and 5.7 million third shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Saturday, the country has registered over 1.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but Lo...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square; New COVID restrictions would be a last resort, says UK health minister and more

World News Roundup: Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watc...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Report: NBA reducing COVID return time for some players; Tennis-Spain, Argentina early winners as ATP Cup opens new season and more

Sports News Roundup: Report: NBA reducing COVID return time for some players...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022