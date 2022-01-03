Left Menu

Indian High Commission in Pakistan facilitates return of Indian nationals and NORI visa holders to India

Indian High Commission in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 47 Indian nationals, 15 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders and travel of 04 Saudi, 07 Nepalese and 146 Pakistan nationals.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:24 IST
Visual from Attari-Wagah border( Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian High Commission in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 47 Indian nationals, 15 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders and travel of 04 Saudi, 07 Nepalese and 146 Pakistan nationals. "@IndiainPakistan is facilitating return of 47 Indians, 15 NORI visa holders and 4 Saudi nationals, 7 Nepalese and 146 Pak nationals holding appropriate visa from Pakistan to India between 10-15 January 2022," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

A total of 219 people, holding appropriate visas from Pakistan to India, will travel through Wagah-Attari border between 10-15 January 2022, according to the High Commission's statement. The travel is subject to adherence to health/COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India from time to time and completion of immigration-related formalities, the High Commission's statement further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

