China: Xi'an reports 90 locally transmitted COVID19 cases

The Chinese city of Xi'an has reported 90 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

ANI | Xi'an | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:20 IST
The Chinese city of Xi'an has reported 90 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Eighty of the cases were found in quarantine, Global Times reported.

The city registered 1,663 local cases between December 9, 2021 and Sunday, amid the latest resurgence of the virus. Of the total number of cases, 17 have been cured, five are critical and 16 severe. The other cases are moderate to mild.

Starting from Monday, the city has added two more high-risk and seven medium-risk areas for COVID-19. Currently, Xi'an has three high-risk and 64 medium-risk areas. (ANI)

