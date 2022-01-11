Left Menu

Japanese minors under the age of 12 likely to be jabbed in middle of spring

Japanese minors under the age of 12 may start receiving COVID-19 shots in the middle of spring once approved by the Health Ministry, the Minister in charge of vaccination rollout, Noriko Horiuchi, said on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:11 IST
Japanese minors under the age of 12 likely to be jabbed in middle of spring
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan] January 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese minors under the age of 12 may start receiving COVID-19 shots in the middle of spring once approved by the Health Ministry, the Minister in charge of vaccination rollout, Noriko Horiuchi, said on Tuesday. "The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is expected to consider the issue. The vaccination, if approved, will start after March," Horiuchi said as cited by Japanese Kyodo news agency.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the Government plans to start vaccination of minors under the age of 12 as soon as the healthcare ministry grants approval. The measure will help to slow down the spread of Omicron strain, according to Kishida. Last November, Pfizer and BioNTech applied to the Japanese ministry for approval to use their COVID-19 vaccines for minors from 5 to 11 years old. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022