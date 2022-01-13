Left Menu

Nepal's Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan demonstrates against Chinese interference, burns pictures of Chinese Ambassador Hou

Nepal's Hindu Civic Society Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan (National Unity Campaign) burnt pictures of the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi in Maitighar, Kathmandu on Wednesday protesting China's "increased interference" in Nepal's internal matters.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:29 IST
Nepal's Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan demonstrates against Chinese interference, burns pictures of Chinese Ambassador Hou
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 13 (ANI/Khabarhub): Nepal's Hindu Civic Society Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan (National Unity Campaign) burnt pictures of the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi in Maitighar, Kathmandu on Wednesday protesting China's "increased interference" in Nepal's internal matters. Demonstrators also lambasted the Chinese Ambassador for unnecessarily interfering in Nepal's internal affairs, imposing unannounced blockade in Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani, not taking the initiative to send back Nepali students to China, and exceeding the diplomatic limits.

The protesters chanted slogans against Chinese Ambassador Yanqi. The demonstrators carried placards that said: 'Go Back China'.

The Abhiyan had also staged a demonstration against China at Janak Chowk in Janakpur on Tuesday. (ANI/Khabarhub)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022