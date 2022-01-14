Students in Indonesia hold anti-China protest, demand boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Students from various campuses under the aegis of the Islamic Student Alliance (AMI) staged a demonstration in front of the Chinese Embassy, Jakarta on Friday. The students in a statement said: "Human Rights Organisation Amnesty International stated that Chinese authorities had committed crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang by presenting a number of evidences of gross human rights violations such as arrests without good reason, imprisonment, torture, rape of women and minors to murder".

It added: "Looking at the contents of Amnesty International's report, China is clearly targeting the Muslim Uyghur population in Xinjiang, even though they are citizens of their own country, to be exterminated from world civilization". In addition to being cruel and fighting like animals against minority citizens in their country, China is also known to be greedy and greedy, one of which is the desire to colonize world countries including Indonesia in various cunning ways. One of them China claims is the Natuna Waters as part of China's territory.

"Lucky for our proud president, Joko Widolo and the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Lahut Binsar Panjaitan's investment was very swift, firmly placing the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia as a fixed price, by sending many warships to Natuna, as well as ordering investments countries to take hard diplomacy to pressure China to give up lust they become a colonial state", said Islamic Student Alliance in a press release. It added, "On that basis, we students from various campuses in Greater Jakarta, who are members of the Islamic Student Alliance (AMI), as the world countries, especially Indonesia, boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics".

They even asked China to stop all heinous and barbaric acts such as raping women and children of ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang. They asked Beijing to stop all activities in the Natuna Waters and acknowledge and declare to the world that Natuna is an inseparable part of the territory of Indonesia. (ANI)

