Five injured after blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least five people were injured in a blast near a railway track in the Mashkaf area of Balochistan's Bolan district on Tuesday, local media reported citing a senior official of Pakistan Railways. Quoting Muhammad Kashif from railways, Dawn newspaper reported that the blast occurred when Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area.

The train was coming from Quetta, the Publication added. "The blast had also derailed the train from the track, resulting in injuries to at least five persons who were moved to a nearby hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, in a statement, strongly condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide immediate relief to the persons injured in the incident, Dawn reported further. "Targeting a passenger train is a cowardly and highly reprehensible act," the chief minister said.

He said those involved in the incident will not be spared, adding that security agencies were active and working round the clock for the eradication of terrorism from the province. "All resources are being utilised to maintain peace in Balochistan," the provincial chief executive said.

On November 2 last year, at least 13 people were injured, including four critically, in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim had said, according to Dawn. The explosion had occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was planted in a motorbike, the SHO had said, as per him. (ANI)

