Left Menu

Mongolia reports 2,766 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia's Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 2,766 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 427,588.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:35 IST
Mongolia reports 2,766 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 2,766 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 427,588. The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, and among them, 1,633 were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 patient died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 2,021. The Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of daily new infections in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 994,000 people aged over 18 have received a booster. More than 65,500 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on January 7 on a voluntary basis. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022