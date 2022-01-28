Left Menu

PM Modi thanks Zambian President for R-Day greetings, says 'India greatly values its friendship'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for his greetings on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day on January 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:54 IST
PM Modi thanks Zambian President for R-Day greetings, says 'India greatly values its friendship'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for his greetings on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day on January 26. "Thank you, President @HHichilema for your greetings! India greatly values its friendship and development partnership with the Republic of Zambia," PM Modi tweeted.

Extending greetings, the Zambian President said that he joined the people of India in celebrating 73 years since their adoption of the Indian Constitution and the establishment of their Republic. "We join @narendramodi and the people of India in celebrating 73 years since their adoption of the Indian Constitution and the establishment of their Republic," Hakainde Hichilema said in a Tweet.

The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" across the country. To mark the occasion, the Indian Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath, New Delhi on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year in India. This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022