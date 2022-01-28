India's mission providing consular services to Family of Indian nationals who died in freezing cold near Canada-US border

India today said that its High Commission in Ottawa and Consulate General in Toronto are working closely with the Canadian authorities on all aspects of the investigation of the tragic case of death of four people whose bodies were recovered near the Canada-US border in Manitoba in Canada on January 19. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a regular media briefing that the Indian mission is also providing consular services to the family of the deceased.

"Our missions in Canada and USA have been following regularly this tragic case of death of four people whose bodies were recovered near the Canada-US border in Manitoba in Canada on 19 January. The Canadian authorities have confirmed that all four who perished were Indian nationals who belonged to one family. The next of kin of the deceased have now been informed," he said. Bagchi said Canadian authorities have also informed that based on the circumstances, the death of all the persons has been determined to be consistent with exposure to the outdoor elements.

"Our High Commission in Ottawa and our Consulate General in Toronto are working closely with the Canadian authorities on all aspects of the investigation and providing consular services to the family of the deceased. Our High Commission in Ottawa has issued a detailed press release on the subject yesterday," he said. Canadian authorities found the bodies of four people, who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-US border in Emerson, Manitoba, near the Canada-US border on January 19.

Canadian authorities have confirmed the identities of the four deceased as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39; Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37 and their children Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel. The Indian High Commission had said a special team led by an officer from the Consulate General of India in Toronto is currently in Manitoba helping with the investigation.

"People-to-people relations are an important pillar of India-Canada bilateral relations. Canada is a preferred destination for Indian immigrants and students. India and Canada work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all Indian immigrants into Canada," the High Commission statement said. Stating that both India and Canada have a regular dialogue on migration and welfare issues, the High Commission said this tragedy has brought into focus the need to ensure that migration and mobility are made safe and legal.

"On longer-term issues that this tragedy has brought into focus is the need to ensure that migration and mobility are made safe and legal and that such tragedies do not recur. A number of ideas remain under discussion between India and Canada," the statement said. (ANI)

