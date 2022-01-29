Left Menu

Russian Ambassador to Japan, Hokkaido authorities talk restoration of ties: Consulate

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin held a meeting with the authorities of the Japanese Hokkaido prefecture, and the sides discussed ways to restore and maintain bilateral ties, the Russian Consulate General in the prefecture's capital of Sapporo said.

Tokyo [Japan], January 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin held a meeting with the authorities of the Japanese Hokkaido prefecture, and the sides discussed ways to restore and maintain bilateral ties, the Russian Consulate General in the prefecture's capital of Sapporo said. "On January 28, Russian Ambassador to Japan M. Galuzin met with the leadership of the Hokkaido Prefectural Assembly. During the conversation, they discussed ways to restore and maintain ties at the level of legislative assemblies of Russian and Japanese regions," the Russian agency wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The Russian Embassy to Japan said that the officials had a deep, constructive dialog concentrating on prospects of development of ties between Hokkaido and Russian regions including the Moscow region and Saint Petersburg. "The Japanese representatives highly appreciated substantial exchanges with Russian regions. They noted the interest in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as economy, medicine, education, sports, youth contacts, science and technology, problems of winter cities, and fishing," the embassy said on Facebook.

Galuzin also met with the mayor of Sapporo, Katsuhiro Akimoto, and the officials shared their views on implementation of the Year of interregional ties and twin cities program and discussed deepening humanitarian ties between Japan's Sapporo and Russia's Novosibirsk that have twinning relations. (ANI/Sputnik)

