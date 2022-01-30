US embassy recommends citizens to leave Ukraine again, suggests alternative countries

The US Embassy in Kyiv urged its citizens to leave Ukraine due to the "unpredictable" security situation and recommended them a number of possible destinations. This comes as the US has accused Russia of aggression against Ukraine. Moscow continues to say that it is not going to attack anyone and that claims about Russian aggression are used as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

"The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threats of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice. US citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the US Embassy said in a statement on Saturday. The embassy suggested that citizens go to countries near Ukraine, for example, to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. However, it is not recommended to enter Moldova "through the breakaway region of Transnistria," as in this case, the diplomatic mission will be unable to provide citizens with full assistance.

The embassy said those American citizens who are currently facing difficulties buying tickets for commercial flights can be granted a loan at the embassy. The US Embassy already published similar recommendations twice earlier this week, citing unpredictability regarding Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US State Department authorized the voluntary departure of US direct-hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from the embassy in Kyiv.

