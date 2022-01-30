Left Menu

Canadian troops in Ukraine relocated west of Dnieper river for safety reasons: Minister

Canada has relocated its troops stationed in Ukraine west of the Dnieper river over safety concerns as tensions with Russia increase, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 23:02 IST
Canadian troops in Ukraine relocated west of Dnieper river for safety reasons: Minister
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada has relocated its troops stationed in Ukraine west of the Dnieper river over safety concerns as tensions with Russia increase, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday. "It's generally well-known to be the case that there is Russian aggression at the Ukrainian border and in Belarus, and we are acting accordingly. Our CAF, for example, have moved west of the Dnieper River, and we will continued to take precautions necessary to keep our Canadian armed forces safe and secure," Anand was quoted as saying at a press conference in Kiev by the Globe and Mail newspaper.

At the same time, the minister refused to comment on why the decision was taken and any other details concerning the move. "In terms of the movements of our troops, it is important, and indeed imperative for their security for me to keep that information confidential," she added.

Canada's Operation Unifier, with headquarters near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv hundreds miles from the Russian border, was launched in 2015 to support Ukrainian armed forces. The 200-soldier Canadian training mission is expected to be expanded by another 60 soldiers in the coming weeks. In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

In turn, Russia has expressed concerns over NATO's activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022