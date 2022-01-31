Left Menu

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on forming committee to address border issues

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to form a high-level committee to address border issues as National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf concluded a two-day visit to Kabul, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-01-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 04:50 IST
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on forming committee to address border issues
Pak NSA Yusuf discusses bilateral relations with Afghan officials in Kabul (Photo Credit: Twitter/Inamullah Samangani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to form a high-level committee to address border issues as National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf concluded a two-day visit to Kabul, local media reported. This comes weeks after videos circulated on social media purportedly showing the Taliban uprooting a portion of the fence along the Pak-Afghan border, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, who also heads Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), visited Kabul on January 29-30. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul, Mansoor Khan shared an official statement stating that Yusuf called on Afghanistan Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to "discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries".

"Both sides agreed to establish a National Level Coordination Mechanism for enhancing facilitation at Border Crossing Points," the statement said. The statement further added that "both sides also reiterated their commitment to early completion of the three major connectivity projects, the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000), the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), and Trans-Afghan Rail project."

Moeed is the third senior Pakistan official visiting Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate swept into power, Tolo News had reported. The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022